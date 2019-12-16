Ovation Inducts Ace Photographer, Sunmi Smart-Cole into Hall of Fame

By Eric Elezuo

The Ovation Hall of Fame has received its newest inductee. He is ace photographer and the real Mr. Do All, Sunmi Smart-Cole.

The 78 years old Smart-Cole was honoured at the 2019 Ovation Carol at the Convention Hall, Eko Hotel Monday morning in company of the Chief Executive Officer, Ovation Media Group, Bashorun Dele Momodu and the Minister of Transport, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Reading the recipient’s citation as the award was presented, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Rueben Abati, noted that Smart-Cole practically conquered the field of photography, became a barber and rose to become the Managing Editor of a frontline Nigerian newspaper, the Guardian.

In his response, Sunmi Smart-Cole noted that through photography, he has been privileged to have exhibitions in five continents, travel to 28 countries as well as gain fame.

Sunmi Smart-Cole joins the likes of former President of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama, Founder of Esther Ajayi Foundation and prolific giver, Reverend Esther Abimbola Ajayi and Chief Alex Duduyemi as inductees of the Ovation Hall of Fame.

Inductees into the Ovation Hall of Fame are selected after careful consideration of achievements and roles in giving back to society.

Like this: Like Loading...