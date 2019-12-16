Headline

I’m Fulfilled, Shina Peters Says as He Receives Ovation Hall of Fame Award

By Eric Elezuo

Afro juju originator, Sir Shina Peters was full of joy Monday morning as he was inducted into the prestigious Ovation Hall of Fame during the 2019 Ovation Carol.

The award was presented to the ace singer by top academic, Prof Wale Adebambi in the presence of Dr. Rueben Abati and CEO, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu.

Expressing his appreciation to the Ovation Group and Chief Momodu, Peters exclaimed ‘I’m fulfilled’.

Among those inducted on the night with Shina Peters are Ace Photographer, Sunmi Smart-Cole and Prof Wale Adebambi.

 

